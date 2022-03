ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust was made recently in Gwinnett County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Their Gang Task Force seized 65 kilos of methamphetamine, 1 kilo of heroin, 1/4 kilo of fentanyl and 3 guns.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Atlanta and HSI assisted in the bust.

