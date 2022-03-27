Group canvases Atlanta neighborhoods to help put an end to violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With crime on the rise across the city, a canvas through Atlanta neighborhoods aims to put an end to the violence.

A group of men pushed out the message a day after a man was shot and killed on Clifton Road.

The group started at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta where a murder recently happened. They went door-to-door passing out resources and letting young people know there are other solutions besides violence.

“Before they get to getting in the car with those guns we’ve got to figure out a solution because at that point, when you’ve got four young men in a car with four Uzis, it’s basically too late at that point, so we’ve got to get them before they get in the car, before they get to the guns. And in our community it’s rapidly to where these young people are getting these guns at 12, 13 years old,” said Frederick Hope, Stop the Violence Canvas.

The group is canvassing again on Sunday in the area of MLK Jr. Drive in southeast Atlanta.

