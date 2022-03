ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several fire agencies in the metro Atlanta area responded to a large apartment fire.

The fire broke out on Saturday in the area of Vicksburg Place in Sandy Springs.

Several fire agencies in the metro Atlanta area responded to a large apartment fire. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation, and no one was injured.

Several fire agencies in the metro Atlanta area responded to a large apartment fire. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.