Advertisement

South Fulton police investigating after person shot on Dressage Court

South Fulton PD is investigating after one person was shot Sunday on Dressage Court.
South Fulton PD is investigating after one person was shot Sunday on Dressage Court.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after one person was shot Sunday in South Fulton.

According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on Dressage Court. The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Finalists Revealed for 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest
Final Days: Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest voting ends March 31
Police lights
Missing woman found dead in SW Atlanta home, man kills himself in attic
Monica Pearson and Jeff Foxworthy 2
Monica Pearson with Jeff Foxworthy Part 2
Monica Pearson and Jeff Foxworthy 1
Monica Pearson and Jeff Foxworthy Part 1