South Fulton police investigating after person shot on Dressage Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after one person was shot Sunday in South Fulton.

According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on Dressage Court. The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

