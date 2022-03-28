Atlanta Airport to install new security X-ray machines

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are thousands of travelers who move through the world’s busiest airport every day, and getting through security will soon be a smoother process.

“It can be crazy, especially for folks who don’t travel often and don’t know all of the things that they should,” traveler Danielle Lucas said.

Airport officials announced Monday that they will be installing new CT scanners at the main checkpoint later this year to improve security measures.

“Good security is good security. It’s a tradeoff, but it will come at a cost,” traveler Laura Little said.

The CT technology will allow screeners to easily detect explosives and allow travelers to keep their permitted liquids and laptops inside their bags during screening.

“This is a computed tomography x-ray system that generates a 3-D image and it really improves the security effectiveness and also provides a great efficiency for the passenger,” TSA Georgia Federal Security Director Robert Spinden said.

The state-of-the-art equipment is currently being used at the South Checkpoint for TSA pre-check travelers. It generates higher-quality images for security screeners.

“What I would tell passengers is that during the construction project they should plan ahead and maybe arrive at the airport a little before they normally would have,” Spinden said.

The installation is expected to begin in October and last about two years. The work will be done in phases, with airport officials closing four lanes at the main checkpoint at a time. Spinden said if you arrive two hours before your flight you should have no issues.

“Well of course it’s concerning because sometimes you’re running a little late for the plane and you know and accounting for some extra time will be sort of an inconvenience,” traveler Vadim Golod said.

