City of Woodstock designates April as Amnesty Month

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock Municipal Court has designated April 2022 as Amnesty Month in the City of Woodstock.

City officials say the court is willing to grant amnesty to those individuals who have delinquent tickets or have failed to appear in court on misdemeanor charges prior to April 2022.

“We recognize that the past two years have been very difficult for our court system across the state,” said Municipal Court Judge Robert Tidwell. “Many courts were closed down completely for a period of time. Others, like Woodstock Municipal Court, operated at limited capacity. We recognize this created some confusion as to when people should come to court. With that in mind, we want to give everybody an opportunity to deal with their cases without the punishment that normally comes with having missed a court date over the past years.”

According to the city, if the case is not a mandatory court appearance, the defendant will be able to pay the cost of the citation and the failure to appear charges will be dismissed and arrest warrant fees will be waived. If the defendant cannot pay the cost of the citation, they will be allowed to post the failure to appear fee and sign for a new court date to have the case placed back on the court calendar. If the case is a mandatory court appearance, the defendant will be allowed to post the warrant fee and sign for a new court date to have the case placed back on the court calendar. The offer of amnesty does not extend to probation warrants or felony cases.

The court mailed letters about Amnesty Month to all 1,405 defendants of open cases.

Amnesty Month will end Friday, April 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. Payments may be made in person at Woodstock Municipal Court, 12453 GA-92, Woodstock, Georgia, 30188, or by phone at 770-592-6030 ext. 7.

Municipal Court Services is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the City of Woodstock, visit woodstockga.gov.

