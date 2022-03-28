Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 at large following deadly Rockmart triple shooting

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a Douglasville man who they say was involved in a robbery that resulted in a deadly shooting in Rockmart. However, the search continues for the second suspected robber in this case.

During the investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle of Douglasville.

In the late hours of March 21, deputies responded to a shooting at the Sunset Mountain Subdivision on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were advised that two people entered the home and met with the three victims. However, after further investigation, detectives believe the pair came to allegedly rob the three victims.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene and the third victim later succumbed to his injuries. Officials identified the victims to be Clinton Matthew Aiola, 42, of Rockmart, Cody Daniel Fuller, 30, of Dallas, and Davauntee Anthony Ramsay of Rockmart.

Favors-Battle now faces the following charges: malice murder, murder during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault with intent to rob, murder, and probation violation warrant.

It should also be noted that there will likely be additional charges for Favors-Battle in this case, authorities tell CBS46 News.

Authorities are still searching for another person in this case.

Detectives want to encourage anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting, or the additional suspect to please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Remember, all tipsters can remain anonymous.

