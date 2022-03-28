Emergency crews respond to house fire in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire along Michigan Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from windows just before 11 a.m. At some point, the roof started to cave in forcing firefighters to exit the house and fight the fire from the outside.

Officials confirm the house was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

