Emergency crews respond to house fire in southeast Atlanta

House fire at Michigan Avenue
House fire at Michigan Avenue(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire along Michigan Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from windows just before 11 a.m. At some point, the roof started to cave in forcing firefighters to exit the house and fight the fire from the outside.

Officials confirm the house was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

