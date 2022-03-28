FIRST ALERT | A midweek warm-up ahead of rain/storms early Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The workweek begins with dry and breezy weather on Monday. The wind will not be as strong as it was over the weekend, with a 10-15 mph breeze likely on Monday afternoon.

High Temperature: 68°

Normal High: 69°

Chance of Rain: 0%

Monday (CBS46)

