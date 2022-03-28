Advertisement

FIRST ALERT | A midweek warm-up ahead of rain/storms early Thursday

Warmest weather of 2022 to date is possible on Wednesday before rain and storms arrive early Thursday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The workweek begins with dry and breezy weather on Monday. The wind will not be as strong as it was over the weekend, with a 10-15 mph breeze likely on Monday afternoon.

  • High Temperature: 68°
  • Normal High: 69°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%
Monday
Monday(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER
FIRST ALERT | A warming trend to begin the week, ahead of our next storm chance
A warming trend to begin the week, ahead of our next storm chance
FIRST ALERT | A warming trend to begin the week, ahead of our next storm chance
FIRST ALERT | Sunny, Breezy, Cool Sunday
FIRST ALERT | Cool start this morning, sunny and breezy afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory Saturday, rain and storms Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory Today, rain returns next Thursday