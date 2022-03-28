FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures on the way; First Alert Thursday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see gorgeous weather over the next several days before big changes move in late Wednesday night. Until then, we’ll see a big warm up as highs reach 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts, cooler temperatures move in by the end of the week and continue through the weekend.

Tuesday Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies. Cool morning in the 40s, warming to the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

High Temperature: 72

Normal High: 69

Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms return late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning’s rush-hour commute.

First Alert: Thursday morning (CBS46)

The strongest storms will be to our west, with severe weather possible across Mississippi, Western Alabama, and parts of Louisiana. The storms will weaken as they approach North Georgia, with a low threat of severe weather late Wednesday night through Thursday morning in West Georgia.

Severe weather risk (CBS46)

