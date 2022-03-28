Advertisement

First-ever Georgia Food & Wine Festival comes to a close

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juicy BBQ, smooth drinks and one beautiful weekend. That was all part of the inaugural four-day Georgia Food and Wine Festival this weekend that wrapped up on Sunday.

The CBS46 team was there all weekend meeting members of the community and enjoying some delicious food. Watch the video above for a taste of the fun had by all this weekend.

