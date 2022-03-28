Advertisement

Georgia Senate passes bill to boost gang prosecutions

Georgia state Capitol
Georgia state Capitol(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would give Georgia’s attorney general the authority to prosecute gang crimes statewide is headed to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate passed House Bill 1134 on Monday by a vote of 50 to 5. The state House approved the measure in February. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign it.

Under the bill, a new unit within the attorney general’s office would have concurrent authority with local prosecutors to bring gang cases. The governor’s budget funds the unit.

Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican running for reelection this year, has praised the legislation as a “force multiplier” that will allow his office to work with law enforcement and district attorneys.

