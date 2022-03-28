Advertisement

At least 30 people displaced after fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

A building at the Dunwoody Hills Condominiums caught fire Saturday, affecting ten units and displacing at least 30 people.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At least 30 people are displaced after a fire at a Sandy Springs apartment complex on Saturday.

A building at the Dunwoody Hills Condominiums caught fire, affecting ten units, according to the Red Cross.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents told CBS46 they are thankful no one was hurt.

“There were a couple gentleman running outside banging on doors, making sure everybody got out,” Ali, a resident, said. “Thankfully everybody did, but in a matter of five minutes there were flames coming out of everywhere.”

Fire crews were back at the scene on Sunday afternoon to put out hotspots.

The Red Cross is now working with those affected families to help them with essentials.

