Advertisement

Male shot in foot in downtown Atlanta, police officer also fired gun

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Forsyth Street NW and Poplar Street in downtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department, a male was shot in the foot by someone. A police officer also fired his or her gun.

It is not known if the shooter has been arrested. The injured person is “stable,” according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Parity Act being considered at Georgia’s state capitol
Police investigating after man stabbed in southwest Atlanta
Princess Wolfe at her baby shower weeks ago.
Pregnant Clayton Co. woman shot while sleeping, loses baby days before due date
Eric Rodriguez
Man convicted in death of 12-year-old girl, dog following fatal Dunwoody crash
Pregnant woman shot in Lovejoy
Pregnant woman shot while sleeping in Lovejoy