Male shot in foot in downtown Atlanta, police officer also fired gun
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Forsyth Street NW and Poplar Street in downtown Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police Department, a male was shot in the foot by someone. A police officer also fired his or her gun.
It is not known if the shooter has been arrested. The injured person is “stable,” according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
