Man convicted in death of 12-year-old girl, dog following fatal Dunwoody crash

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl and her dog with his car on a busy DeKalb County roadway nearly two years ago.

The fatal crash happened on the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard access road in Dunwoody in the late hours of Nov. 11, 2020.

Police say 43-year-old Eric Rodriguez was driving without a valid license and slammed into a car parked on the side of the road with 12-year-old Amiah Kenney and her dog, Noah. According to investigators, Rodriguez tried to leave the scene following the wreck but was unsuccessful.

As a result of the incident, both Kenney and the dog were pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez was charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, tampering with evidence, and no insurance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4 by the DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams. He faces 18 years in prison, authorities tell CBS46 News.

