Mental Health Parity Act being considered at Georgia’s state capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Supporters gathered today at Georgia’s state capitol in Atlanta to support new mental health legislation.

People outside the capitol say they are working to get the correct information about the Mental Health Parity Act. Teams with the National Alliance on Mental Health or NAMI joined the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse to show support for Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act.

The bill that would make insurance companies cover mental health care needs and have mental health providers respond to emergencies with police has faced serious opposition in the last two weeks.

The group says it’s been seeing concerning misinformation from opponents who have said the bill would mean patients could lose their second amendment rights. Or that that people would be made to pay for gender reassignment surgeries. Things that are not in the bill, said Rep. Todd Jones

Truth In Education has been one of the major conservative groups opposing the bill, sending notices to their members to speak out against the measure in particular the use of the World Health Organization’s mental disorder database, which is being removed from the bill.

