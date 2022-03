ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the latest One on One with Monica Pearson, she talks to country singer Jimmie Allen and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Monica Pearson and Jimmie Allen Part 1

Monica Pearson with Jimmie Allen Part 2

Monica Pearson and Jeff Foxworthy Part 1

Monica Pearson with Jeff Foxworthy Part 2

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.