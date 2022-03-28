Advertisement

Out and About in the ATL | March 28-April 3, 2022

META VERSE Concert in ATL
By Joyce Lupiani
Mar. 28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It isn’t just the weekends that stuff is happening in metro Atlanta. You can find something to do any day of the week! Check out this week’s offerings:

MONDAY

META-VERSE Women’s History Month Poetry Concert is happening at 6:30 p.m. at City Winery Atlanta. Hosted by Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The Mastersons perform with The Whitmore Sisters at 7 p.m. at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

GRAMMY-winning duo Bob Moses is bringing their brand-new Time and Time Again Tour to Variety Playhouse on Euclid Avenue. Show at 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Joywave performs at 7 p.m. at Terminal West in Atlanta. Ages 18 and over. Joywave is an indie rock band from Rochester, New York.

Preacher Lawson from “America’s Got Talent” performs at 7 p.m. at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.

WEDNESDAY

The Icelandic rock band KALEO performs at the Tabernacle. Hits include the GRAMMY-nominated “No Good” and the gold-selling “All the Pretty Girls.” All ages show.

The next candlelight concert will feature the music of the legendary band Queen and more at 6:30 p.m. in The Piedmont Room in Atlanta.

Rapper and singer Lil Tecca brings his Tecca Loves You Tour to Buckhead Theatre at 8 p.m.

Vacations perform at 7 p.m. in Purgatory at The Masquerade in Atlanta. Vacations is an indie alt band from Newcastle, Australia.

Soft Kill and Alien Boy perform at 7:30 p.m. at The EARL in Atlanta. Soft Kill and Alien Boy describe their music as “sad rock.”

THURSDAY

The Buried Alive Film Fest is happening at 7 Stages Theatre in Little 5 Point. The horror film fest will feature two feature films and a lively program of horror shorts.

FRIDAY

The Bear 92.5 presents Jon Pardi at the Stockbridge Amphitheatre. He’ll be joined by Larry Fleet and Conner Sweeny.

English singer-songwriter Matt Malteese performs at Vinyl at 8:30 p.m. He blends elements from indie pop and rock and chamber pop to create his own sound.

Comedian and actor David Spade performs 7 p.m. at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Spade spend 5 years of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

SATURDAY

The Atlanta Artisans market is happening noon to 5 p.m. at 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. The weekly market features vintage and upcycled finds, handmade candles, jewelry, bath & body care, local art and music.

Wild Leap Brew Co. on Main Street in LaGrange is hosting a Burger Bash featuring delicious burgers from vendors throughout the Southeast on April 2. All ages welcome.

A Flashlight Egg Hunt is happening at 6 p.m. at Cherokee Veteran’s Park in Canton. There will also be crafts, music and food.

Catch The Original Harlem Globetrotters at Gas South District in Duluth at 7 p.m.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo is bringing their dance party to The Masquerade. Lifelong friends Bryan and Neil are known for their high-energy music, infectious positivity and interactive show.

Crawfish for a Cause is happening from 3 to 11 p.m. at Steady Hand Beer Company in Atlanta. Proceeds benefit Will to Live Foundation.

SUNDAY

The Earth Brewing Company in Roswell hosts music bingo with DJ Casey D at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.

If you would like to submit an event for Out and About, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

