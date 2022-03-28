Advertisement

Police investigating after man stabbed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a stabbing Monday in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a person stabbed in the 2600 block of Beeler Drive around 12:10 p.m. and found a male with apparent stab wounds.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

