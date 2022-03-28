Psychology professor at University of West Georgia talks about slap at Oscar show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After people around the world were shocked when actor Will Smith “smacked” Chris Rock during this year’s Oscar show, CBS46 spoke to a local conflict resolution expert.

Dr. Cassandra Bolar, a psychology professor at the University of West Georgia, says what happened is a teachable moment.

Bolar says that when a person is at 100, they really can’t think very clearly. So, the first step is self awareness -- to known when you have been triggered.

Less than an hour after the incident, Will Smith was back on stage giving an emotional speech, seeming to defend his actions.

Smith did apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock.

