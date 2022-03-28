Advertisement

Roswell police searching for woman missing for a week

Gabriela Herzweig
Gabriela Herzweig(Roswell Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are searching for a woman who has been missing for a week.

The Roswell Police Department says 34-year-old Gabriela Herzweig was last seen on March 21. She is described as a white female, 5′01″ tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she has limited close ties to the Roswell area and she may be driving a 2021 gray Acura RDX with Georgia tag CPP6743.

(THIS IS NOT THE ACTUAL VEHICLE) Gabriela Herzweig was last seen on March 21 and may be driving...
(THIS IS NOT THE ACTUAL VEHICLE) Gabriela Herzweig was last seen on March 21 and may be driving a gray 2021 Acura RDX with GA tag CPP6743.(Roswell Police Department)

If you have any information on Gabriela’s whereabouts, please contact Detective C. Dickerson at 770-640-4453 or cdickerson@roswellgov.com.

