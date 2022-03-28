Roswell police searching for woman missing for a week
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are searching for a woman who has been missing for a week.
The Roswell Police Department says 34-year-old Gabriela Herzweig was last seen on March 21. She is described as a white female, 5′01″ tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she has limited close ties to the Roswell area and she may be driving a 2021 gray Acura RDX with Georgia tag CPP6743.
If you have any information on Gabriela’s whereabouts, please contact Detective C. Dickerson at 770-640-4453 or cdickerson@roswellgov.com.
