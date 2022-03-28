Slap to the face: Could Will Smith lose Oscar?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Between the historic wins, musical performances, and a shocking slap to the face, the 94th Academy Awards was one for the books.

But the incident on stage between Chris Rock and Will Smith could cost the actor his award, according to industry insiders.

Entertainment expert, Josh McBride, spoke to CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste about the chances of Will Smith losing his Oscar after Sunday night’s fallout.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke to Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith about her haircut. “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” Rock said.

Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes in response to the joke, while Smith took the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Rock seemed to be stunned, like the rest of the crowd.

Pinkett Smith’s shaved head is her response to her hair loss condition alopecia.

“Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are not new to Hollywood,” McBride said. “This was very public in interviews, about her having alopecia. I think the joke went too far.”

Smith apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech for his Best Actor award for “King Richard”.

The Academy tweeted that it “does not condone violence of any form.”

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.