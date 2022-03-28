Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked off on I-85 south in Jackson County

Lane closure on I-85 south at SR-98 in Jackson Co. due to police activity.
Lane closure on I-85 south at SR-98 in Jackson Co. due to police activity.(CBS46/WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes have been blocked off on I-85 south at SR-98 in Jackson County due to police activity.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area at around 3 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, law enforcement shut down all southbound lanes of I-85.

Details surrounding the investigation remain limited. CBS46 has a crew en route and will bring you the latest information on this developing story.

