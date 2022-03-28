WWII veteran, James L Davis, rings in 99th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville resident is celebrating 99 years of life this Thursday, March 31. But he’s no ordinary Georgian. James L. Davis is a Black U.S. army veteran who served in WWII.

Davis served in Saipan during the second world war until he was honorably discharged in 1946. At 99 years young, he lives a more quiet life surrounded by love from family like his daughter Karen Davis Nelson.

Happy birthday James L. Davis from the CBS46 team!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.