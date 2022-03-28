Advertisement

WWII veteran, James L Davis, rings in 99th birthday

James L. Davis
James L. Davis((Karen Davis Nelson))
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville resident is celebrating 99 years of life this Thursday, March 31. But he’s no ordinary Georgian. James L. Davis is a Black U.S. army veteran who served in WWII.

Davis served in Saipan during the second world war until he was honorably discharged in 1946. At 99 years young, he lives a more quiet life surrounded by love from family like his daughter Karen Davis Nelson.

Happy birthday James L. Davis from the CBS46 team!

