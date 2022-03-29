4 people, including 2 children, severely injured in fire at Aragon home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Emergency crews transported four people to nearby hospitals for severe injuries after a fire broke out at an Aragon home.

Polk County firefighters responded to the fire along Oak Grove Road at around 1:39 a.m. Upon arrival, crews began battling the blaze from inside, but due to its deteriorating condition, they had to continue firefighting tactics from outside the residence.

In total, four people were injured. A 56 year old female, 60 year old male and one infant girl were flown by helicopter to Grady Hospital Burn Center due to severe injuries sustained from the fire.

A two year old girl was transported to a nearby hospital due to burns. Her condition remains unknown.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire. Polk County fire officials tell CBS46 they believe the fire is likely electrical.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.