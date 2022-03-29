4-year-old girl dies from injuries after being shot in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her death, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

Police say they responded to a home on Bouldercrest Road in east Atlanta at 9:49 p.m. March 28 in reference to a shooting. They discovered that Janiyah Jenkins was transported to a local hospital by a family member.

The preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Levante Cummings. He was initially charged with Cruelty to a Child 2nd Degree. The charge has since been upgraded to 2nd degree murder.

Uncertain his relation to the child.

The young girl died from her injuries Tuesday morning.

