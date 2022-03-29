4-year-old girl dies from injuries after being shot in DeKalb County
27-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her death, according to DeKalb County Police Department.
Police say they responded to a home on Bouldercrest Road in east Atlanta at 9:49 p.m. March 28 in reference to a shooting. They discovered that Janiyah Jenkins was transported to a local hospital by a family member.
The preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Levante Cummings. He was initially charged with Cruelty to a Child 2nd Degree. The charge has since been upgraded to 2nd degree murder.
The young girl died from her injuries Tuesday morning.
MAP OF THE AREA
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.