All lanes of I-75 south in Cobb County blocked due to vehicle fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All southbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County are blocked as crews work to extinguish a car fire.

The incident happened just past Canton Highway, exit 290. The Georgia Department of Transportation has not yet provided the estimated time of clearance.

All commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid extreme delays.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.