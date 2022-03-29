Advertisement

Apartment fire leaves 1 dead, another injured in northwest Atlanta

Crews respond to apartment fire at Joseph Boone Blvd
Crews respond to apartment fire at Joseph Boone Blvd(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta.

Crews responded to the blaze at 1425 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Another person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest details as more information is learned.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pleasant Spring Day Ahead, Storms Tomorrow Night
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Body found in Cobb County intersection, police launch homicide investigation
Hillsong Atlanta pastor resigns
Lakewood Avenue shooting
Man shot while driving along Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta