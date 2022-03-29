Apartment fire leaves 1 dead, another injured in northwest Atlanta
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta.
Crews responded to the blaze at 1425 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
Another person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest details as more information is learned.
