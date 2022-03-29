Apartment fire leaves 1 dead, another injured in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta.

Crews responded to the blaze at 1425 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

#Breaking: Apartment fire kills one person in early morning fire. I’m at the scene. More at 9am on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/8A8TznxCDX — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 29, 2022

Another person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

