Blue Cross Blue Shield fined $5M in the state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the biggest fine ever issued against an insurance company in Georgia.

The state announced today that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield must pay $5 million for thousands of violations against Georgians.

A months-long investigation found thousands of violations against Anthem. The state says Anthem had incorrect provider directories that would list doctors in network but patients would later find out that they were out of network and were forced to pay more.

Athem is also accused of withholding payments from doctors, focusing some rural practices out of business.

