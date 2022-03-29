Advertisement

Body found in Cobb County intersection, police launch homicide investigation

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have launched a homicide investigation in Cobb County after a man’s body was reportedly found in the intersection of Mableton Parkway at Bonanza Trail.

Details are limited at this time. The surrounding area has been blocked off.

CBS46 is at the scene and will bring you the latest developments.

