Dekalb County using drones to catch criminals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve busted a group involved in bringing drugs and illegal items into the jail. Authorities are calling this operation “Eyes in the Sky”. Officials say they’ve added a system of drones to catch the culprits.

“The inmates and their contacts on the outside have become bolder -- by operating throughout daylight hours. but the message today is the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is smarter than the average criminal,” said Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Akies.

Criminals use what’s called a “fishing line” - like a pulley system - to get the items inside.

Deputies say they’ve charged these six people in being part of the contraband drop which brought in items like drugs, and cell phones.

“We have the cell phones that have been coming in, the ability that are used to threaten the public. the cell phones threaten the public so they can continue their ‘gang activity,’” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox. But to catch the criminals, it’s becoming costly.

The sheriff says they’ve spent more than $25-thousand on new drones, with plans to buy more. They’ve also added full-body scanners at intake inside the facility, spending $200-thousand a piece.

“This is what we are doing to make sure that everyone is safe. and we want the community to know that this has to stop,” said Maddox.

Deputies are still looking for two more suspects who are on the run, and they believe there may be even more people involved.

