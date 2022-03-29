Educator arrested in eastern DeKalb County for inappropriate sexual contact

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An educator named Marcus Skeen in Lithonia is being charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, according to a criminal arrest warrant issued in DeKalb County.

The incident allegedly happened between 11:30 p.m. March 18 and midnight March 19. According to the Georgia High School Association, Skeen is a football coach at Lithonia High School.

An employee or agent commits the offense of improper sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree when the employee or agent knowing engages in sexually explicit conduct with another person whom the employee or agent knows or should have known is a student; under probation or on parole; being detained by a law enforcement agency; a patient in a hospital; in a correctional facility or juvenile detention facility; or receiving psychotherapy treatment or counseling from the employee or agent.

The DeKalb County School District sent the following statement:

In response to your inquiry, Mr. Marcus Skeen is presently on paid administrative leave from his position as a special education paraprofessional at Lithonia High School pending the outcome of an investigation, which follows standard protocols due to the nature of the charges. This is Mr. Skeen’s second year at Lithonia High.

District personnel continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing, collaborative investigation by the DCSD Department of Public Safety and the DeKalb County Police Department.

This afternoon, the school’s principal sent a letter home to families and staff. A copy of that correspondence is attached to this email for your convenience.

No other information was released about the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

