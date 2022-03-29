FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory Wednesday, strong storms possible Thursday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clouds will increase tonight with milder evening and overnight temperatures. Morning low temperatures Wednesday morning will only drop to the low 50s. Wednesday will be windy and very warm, with wind gusts up to 45mph. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 11am Wednesday until 8am Thursday. Winds will be strong, with sustained winds of 15-30mph with wind gusts up to 45mph.

Wind Advisory (CBS46)

High temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon!

Rain and storms move into Northwest Georgia after midnight Wednesday night.

Heavy downpours and possible strong/severe storms move over Metro Atlanta between 2am-7am.

Rain/storms move out of North Georgia by noon Thursday.

Heavy Rain Thursday morning (CBS46)

IMPACTS:

West Georgia is under a level 2 out of 5 (Slight) risk of severe weather....there is a level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk of severe weather farther east.

Strong to severe storms are possible, especially in far West Georgia. The main threats are:

strong damaging winds

Brief tornadoes

Heavy rain (localized flooding possible)

Severe weather risk (CBS46)

The rain moves out by mid-day Thursday, with clearing conditions Thursday afternoon. The rain chances remain extremely low through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

