Advertisement

Georgia Aquarium rescues two orphaned manatees as species fights for survival

Hundreds of manatees are dying on the Florida coast because of boats, garbage, and a major lack of food.
Two small manatees were rescued in Florida and are receiving treatment in Atlanta.
Two small manatees were rescued in Florida and are receiving treatment in Atlanta.(Georgia Aquarium)
By Jamie Kennedy and Lindsey Basye
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Depleting manatee numbers around Florida are causing a shockwave across the southeast. The Georgia Aquarium, along with others in the region, are stepping up to help save the marine mammals lovingly referred to as “sea cows.”

Last year, over 1,000 Florida manatees were killed. 2022 is tracking to be another deadly year for the manatee with over 400 already killed – meaning less than 6,000 are left around Florida.

“We are in another situation with another species that if we as people don’t step up and help them as a species, they won’t survive,” said Dr. Tonya Clauss, the Vice President of Animal and Environmental Health at Georgia Aquarium.

Experts say many are killed or injured from commercial and recreational boats, fishing gear, and garbage. Their shrinking habitat also a major concern.

“There’s a lot of pollution going into the coastal waterways and that is having a very, very negative impact on seagrasses and other vegetation,” Dr. Clauss said.

The lack of food is causing them to starve to death, which is how the Georgia Aquarium rehab program has recently taken in two manatee calves. They were found severely undernourished and underweight. The 160-pound male was found with a dead female believed to be his mother. The 175-pound female was found suffering from cold stress.

Caption

“These animals are very young, they would not have survived in the cold winter temperatures in the wild if they had not had some human care,” Dr. Clauss explained.

CBS46 was given access to the off-campus site where the two are being rehabbed. Our crew was kept at a safe distance because the medical staff is limiting human contact with the animals because they will be released into the wild as soon as they are healthy.

They require round-the-clock monitoring and feeding.

“Because they are a herbivore, we are able to give them tons and tons of lettuce and other vegetation, we are able to get them to grow and to be healthy enough for release,” Dr. Clauss said.

Healthy adult manatees are typically 9-13 feet long and weigh 1,000-3,500 pounds. While the majority are around the Florida coast, some are known to travel up the eastern coastline into Georgia, the Carolinas, and as far north as Massachusetts.

Facilities in Florida are overwhelmed with the number of manatees needing care and rehabilitation. This winter, Florida wildlife officials started subsidizing wild manatee diets by feeding them more than 150,000 pounds of lettuce.

“There are literally lettuce buffets being put out for the wild manatees that do not have enough food to eat,” Dr. Clauss said.

As for the two here in Atlanta, they won’t be the last ones the Georgia Aquarium rescues. They are hoping the successful recovery of their two new orphans will mean they can continue to play a role in the survival of the manatee.

“I am ecstatic that these animals look as good as they do right now. Makes me very happy. And this is something that I have hoped for and waited for, for many, many years, for us to be able to do this,” Dr. Clauss said.

Latest News

News

Dekalb County using drones to catch criminals

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Crystal Bui
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve busted a group involved in bringing drugs and illegal items into the jail.

News

Atlanta leaders establish repeat offender tracking unit to combat crime

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Adam Murphy
There is a new crime fighting strategy in the city of Atlanta. City leaders established a special tracking unit to go after repeat offenders. Mayor Andre Dickens said the city must do more to keep career criminals off the streets.

Crime

Investigators searching for person who set fire to home in Haralson County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CBS46 News Staff
A search is underway for an arsonist in Haralson County.

Crime

Educator arrested in eastern DeKalb County for inappropriate sexual contact

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CBS46 News Staff
An educator named Marcus Skeen in Lithonia is being charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, according to a criminal arrest warrant issued in DeKalb County.

Latest News

News

DeKalb County jail cracks down on contraband

Updated: 1 hour ago
CBS46 News at 5 p.m.

News

Tractor-trailer fire blocks all lanes of I-75 south in Cobb County

Updated: 1 hour ago
CBS46 News at 5 p.m.

News

4-year-old girl dies from injuries after being shot in DeKalb County; uncle facing charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
CBS46 News at 5 p.m.

News

Georgia Senate seeks smaller tax cut, film tax credit limit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia senators have proposed a much more modest income tax cut than the $1.1 billion plan passed by the House, and also want to sharply reduce tax breaks for film and television productions that have been credited with transforming the state into one of the world’s biggest filming hubs.

News

Tractor-trailer fire blocks all lanes of I-75 south in Cobb County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Catoura
All southbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County are blocked as crews work to extinguish a car fire.

News

Metro Atlanta Herder Has Lamb Stolen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jamie Kennedy
Police in Chamblee are looking for the person who stole a lamb from a church.