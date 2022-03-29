Advertisement

Group of students drive to Atlanta to speak out about ‘divisive concepts’ bill

By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of students drove more than 4 hours to speak to Georgia lawmakers about a “divisive concepts” bill.

The bill would stop some teachings about race and racism from happening in local schools. The students were initially told they could not speak and things became heated.

CBS46 report Hayley Mason reached out to several people to get answers on why he would not allow at least one student to speak after making the trip to Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
New bill proposes to make gambling of all kinds legal in Georgia
Burke County school officials decided to make masks optional for students and staff.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs Unmask Georgia Students Act
Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Parity Act being considered at Georgia’s State Capitol
Georgia state Capitol
Georgia Senate passes bill to boost gang prosecutions