Hawks, State Farm teach youth about healthy eating during Jr. Chef Program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of National Nutrition Month, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm hosted an event empowering youth to become Jr. Chefs at William Walker Recreation Center on March 24, according to their press release. The event taught youth about healthy eating, the origin of food and family. As part of the activity, youth in attendance also heard from Hawks second-year forward-center Onyeka Okongwu.

Joe Schafer, the Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Sr. Executive Chef, prepped the food and spoke to students about the importance of proper nutrition and choosing recipes with healthy ingredients.

On site, youth learned about different countries, created three dishes that represent those countries, enjoyed them for dinner and walked away with recipes to encourage healthy choices when eating.

Students in Jr. Chef Program (Atlanta Hawks)

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta.

In addition to efforts to fight food insecurity locally, the Hawks and State Farm have now teamed up to open seven Good Neighbor Clubs in locations such as: William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Bessie Branham in Decatur, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, Welcome All Park in South Fulton and Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta.

The two organizations have also collaborated on high-impact endeavors such as: providing free pop-up grocery stores in partnership with Goodr Inc., for elderly and underserved citizens in Metro Atlanta during the pandemic and expanding the Snack Pack Program which served more than 24,000 snack packs to youth throughout the school year and during summer break.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.