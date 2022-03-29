Advertisement

Investigation underway after woman shot multiple times in Newnan

(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night in Coweta County.

According to a Facebook post by the Newnan Police Department at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on West Washington Street and found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Newnan Police are actively investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, , speaks to reporters on Jan....
Georgia Senate seeks smaller tax cut, film tax credit limit
GA 511
All lanes of I-75 south in Cobb County blocked due to vehicle fire
Metro Atlanta herder holds a new lamb
Metro Atlanta Herder Has Lamb Stolen
Sugar Hill woman facing charges for insurance fraud