Investigation underway after woman shot multiple times in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night in Coweta County.

According to a Facebook post by the Newnan Police Department at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on West Washington Street and found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Newnan Police are actively investigating the incident.

