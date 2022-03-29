Advertisement

Investigators searching for person who set fire to home in Haralson County

On 3/16/2022, an intentional fire was set to a home at 135 Harmon Road in Temple.
On 3/16/2022, an intentional fire was set to a home at 135 Harmon Road in Temple.(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is underway for an arsonist in Haralson County.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says on March 16, an intentional fire was set at a one-story home located at 135 Harmon Road in Temple.

If you have any information, please contact the Haralson County Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit at 770-842-1896. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this arson.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Contraband smuggled into jail
Dekalb County using drones to catch criminals
Atlanta Police on scene at an apartment complex where a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed.
Atlanta leaders establish repeat offender tracking unit to combat crime
MARCUS SKEEN
Educator arrested in eastern DeKalb County for inappropriate sexual contact
Two small manatees were rescued in Florida and are receiving treatment in Atlanta.
Georgia Aquarium rescues two orphaned manatees as species fights for survival