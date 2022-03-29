Investigators searching for person who set fire to home in Haralson County

TEMPLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is underway for an arsonist in Haralson County.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says on March 16, an intentional fire was set at a one-story home located at 135 Harmon Road in Temple.

If you have any information, please contact the Haralson County Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit at 770-842-1896. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this arson.

