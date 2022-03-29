Kids throwing rocks at cars along railroad in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cars continue to be hit by rocks while driving in southwest Atlanta.

Victims point to a group of kids throwing these rocks from an overpass, which is an active railroad.

Kids throwing rocks at cars in southwest Atlanta (CBS46 News)

“As we were going up under the bridge, they hit the front windshield twice with two rocks,” said Latrina Brumfield,” recalling the incident from earlier this month.

“Then it was a 5-second delay, my daughter sat up, and this rock came in the back glass, narrowly hit her,” said Brumfield, holding the rock she saved from the incident.

Woman shows one of three rocks that smashed her windows (CBS46 News)

Brumfield said she had to pay a $500 deductible of roughly $1,200 in window damages.

She’s been driving a rental car while her car is being serviced.

Brumfield said another woman was hit and pulled over at the same time her car was hit.

This is happening where Camp Creek Parkway meets the Welcome All Connector in southwest Atlanta.

“I’m worried somebody is going to get killed. Like it’s to the point now, it keeps on happening, I’m afraid to go up under the bridge,” said Brumfield, in an interview Monday with CBS46.

Throughout the month, others on social media have reported their windows smashed by rocks at the same intersection.

After her incident, Brumfield said she filed a police report with Atlanta Police.

Late Monday, a spokesperson for APD said they are investigating these incidents.

CBS46 also reached out to the rail company, CSX, who provided this statement:

“We remind the public that it is not only extremely dangerous, but also illegal to access private railroad property anywhere other than a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing. CSX Police have been notified and will coordinate patrols with local law enforcement agencies to cite and/or arrest any violators found trespassing on CSX property. Violators will be prosecuted and they risk the possibility of serious, even fatal, injury. We also ask that the public immediately report any railroad trespass activity to the local police or to CSX Public Safety Coordination Center at 1-800-232-0144. We want everyone to return home to their families safely – whether they work for us or live in the communities that we serve.”

