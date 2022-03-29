Advertisement

Man shot while driving along Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta

Lakewood Avenue shooting
Lakewood Avenue shooting(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 62-year-old man is in the hospital after apparently being shot while driving down Lakewood Avenue.

It happened early Tuesday morning. Police say shots were fired along Lakewood Avenue striking a total of three cars and a house. Among them was a white Mercury, which the driver crashed after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady hospital where his condition remains unknown.

The white Mercury operated by the victim of the shooting appears to have crashed during the...
The white Mercury operated by the victim of the shooting appears to have crashed during the incident.(CBS46/WGCL)

Police are actively looking for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

