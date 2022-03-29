Man shot while driving along Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 62-year-old man is in the hospital after apparently being shot while driving down Lakewood Avenue.
It happened early Tuesday morning. Police say shots were fired along Lakewood Avenue striking a total of three cars and a house. Among them was a white Mercury, which the driver crashed after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady hospital where his condition remains unknown.
Police are actively looking for the gunman.
