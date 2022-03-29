Metro Atlanta Herder Has Lamb Stolen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - John Wierwille loves his Job.

“I know all of their names and all of their birthdays, and so do my daughters.”

He’s a sheep herder in the metro area who takes his flock to backyards and properties around town to help clear away overgrown grass and plants.

“Work that would just take 100s of hours, sheep do it in a week-or-two.”

It’s hard to miss the wooly lawn mowers at work.

“There’s crowds of people if there’s public access.”

His sheep have recently given birth to several baby lambs and unfortunately at a recent job for Chamblee First United Methodist Church, his flock lost a member.

“This is flora [holding a lamb] and her sister fauna was taken out of one of the pens.”

Wierwille said because the lamb is so young it’s unlikely to survive.

“She either eats from her mother 12/15 times a day or she eats special food and if she doesn’t get the special food then she’s not likely to survive.” the father of three said.

A neighbor one morning noticed a missing little lamb and when he came to check says there was no signs of any animal attack.

“We lose our sheep to dogs and owls. There was no sign of predation.”

A search around the work area yielded no lambs and Wierwille said unfortunately it’s not the first time he’s had a lamb stolen. Chamblee police were notified.

For Wierwille and he’s family he said it always hard losing one because every sheep counts.

“It’s hard because you know we definitely celebrated when the babies were born. We like to take care of them and watch them grow up,”

If you do have any information, please contact authorities and Wierwille asks if you do see his sheep at work by all means look but please don’t touch or feed the animals, and make sure your dog is on its leash.

