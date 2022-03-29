Advertisement

New bill proposes to make gambling of all kinds legal in Georgia

By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gambling debate is making a big comeback in Georgia.

Lawmakers tell CBS46 that a last-minute bill seeks to make all forms of gambling, even casinos, legal in Georgia.

The bill came up late yesterday afternoon and surprised some lawmakers.

The bill would allow gambling to become legal through a constitutional amendment.

CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason has the full story above.

