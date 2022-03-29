Advertisement

Pleasant Spring Day, Storms Tomorrow Night

70s across Metro Atlanta.
By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with cloudy and cool conditions, but sunshine breaks through and brings a pleasant afternoon that is a bit warmer than yesterday.

Tuesday Forecast:

High: 72° Average High: 69° Chance of Rain: 0%

pleasant day
What You Need to Know:

A severe storm system will work it’s way across the Southeast tomorrow. Tornadoes and very strong storms are likely across Mississippi and Alabama through the afternoon. By the time the storms reach us after midnight tomorrow night, they will weaken considerably. Isolated severe storms are possible, with the biggest risk being damaging winds. Heavy rain continues through the morning commute, but sunshine returns by Thursday afternoon.

Heavy Rain & Storms Thursday Morning
