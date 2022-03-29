Serial arsonist arrested in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been charged in connection to a string of fires in Cobb County.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says on March 24 around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in an apartment at WestHaven at Vinings Apartments in the 3000 block of Paces Walk. Upon arrival, they determined that multiple fires had been intentionally set within the apartment.

As a result of the investigation, officials say 55-year-old Joelle Grazulewicz was taken into custody and charged with Arson 1st Endanger and Burglary 1st Degree. They say Grazulewicz later admitted to being responsible for four previous fires and additional charges are pending.

Grazulewicz is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is asked to call (770) 499-3869.

