Advertisement

Serial arsonist arrested in Cobb County

Joelle Grazulewicz
Joelle Grazulewicz(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been charged in connection to a string of fires in Cobb County.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says on March 24 around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in an apartment at WestHaven at Vinings Apartments in the 3000 block of Paces Walk. Upon arrival, they determined that multiple fires had been intentionally set within the apartment.

As a result of the investigation, officials say 55-year-old Joelle Grazulewicz was taken into custody and charged with Arson 1st Endanger and Burglary 1st Degree. They say Grazulewicz later admitted to being responsible for four previous fires and additional charges are pending.

Grazulewicz is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is asked to call (770) 499-3869.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cars continue to be hit by rocks while driving in southwest Atlanta.
Kids throwing rocks at cars along railroad in southwest Atlanta
Male shot in foot in downtown Atlanta, police officer also fired gun
Male shot in foot in downtown Atlanta, police officer also fired gun
Local professor talks about Oscar show slap
Psychology professor at University of West Georgia talks about slap at Oscar show
The Hartfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed during the holiday travel period....
Atlanta Airport to install new security X-ray machines