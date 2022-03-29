Sugar Hill woman facing charges for insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sugar Hill woman is facing charges for insurance fraud.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that a warrant was issued by a DeKalb County Judge on March 18 for 45-year-old Moronda Howard for Insurance Fraud. They say Howard was charged in connection with a DeKalb County case.

“The suspect submitted a claim with Liberty Mutual stating she was forced off the road by a transfer truck,” said Commissioner King. “During the claims process, it was discovered that Ms. Howard gave the insurance company misleading information and a false police report number to support her claim.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.