Woman killed by car in Cobb County while walking her dog, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman and her dog crossing a Cobb County roadway were killed after a vehicle slammed into them Monday night, according to police.

The fatal crash happened around 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Whitlock Road.

The driver, 53-year-old Robert Liebmann of Marietta, was traveling south on Sandy Plains Road when the victim and her dog were crossing the street, the Cobb County Police Department reported.

The woman and her dog were pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

Her identification has not been released until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

