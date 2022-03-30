Advertisement

3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter incident at Wright Army Airfield

(WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated. The soldier’s name will be released after family has been notified.

This is a developing story.

