APD working to increase response times at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is working on a plan to deter incidents like last week’s attack on a Southwest Airlines employee from happening inside the airport.

Just today, APD released a video of a person they are trying to track down that’s accused of stealing another traveler’s luggage.

Now, the department is looking to increase the number of officers inside the airport. The move is meant to also improve response times to incidents that happen throughout the concourses.

The limited details of the plan were revealed Tuesday during the Atlanta city council’s public safety committee meeting. Councilman Michael Bond questioned the response time of Atlanta officers after the assault on a Southwest Airlines employee last week.

The incident, which went viral, shows Courtney Donta Drummond, of Nevada, threatening and ultimately attacking the employee after he was kicked off a flight that had taxied before the pilot returned to the gate. It took the responding APD officer some eight minutes to get to the gate.

Right now, there are 148 officers assigned to the airport and 29 vacancies. That’s 16 percent below the allocated staffing, according to APD.

Deputy Chief Tim Peek told the safety committee that patrolling the airport is challenging.

“We anticipate bringing some additional people to the airport. We’ve recently given them a few already but we want to try and bring some additional people to the airport so they can really truly have an even faster response,” said Deputy Chief Timothy Peek, Atlanta Police Department.

Peek says another issue that hindered the officer’s response time to last week’s incident is the airline did not call APD in advance to let them know they were escorting the passenger off the plane.

APD has added 44 people to the department year-to-date compared to just 11 this time last year.

