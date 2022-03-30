Atlanta man arrested after police chase in Forsyth County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is behind bars facing a slew of drug charges after reportedly evading authorities in Forsyth.

Video captured a driver, later identified as 37-year-old Demetris Clay, refusing to stop after a deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over over a suspicious marijuana odor. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says prior to the stop, the deputy ran the tag on the car, finding it had no valid insurance.

Clay proceeded to speed away on GA-400 southbound, reaching over 120 miles per hour. Help was requested and additional deputies managed to successfully deploy stop sticks causing all four tires on the vehicle to flatten. Forsyth County law enforcement says that’s when Clay attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended and placed under arrest.

He currently faces charges on Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug-Related Items, Possession of a Fire Arm During the Commission of a Felony, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Insurance. It is unclear whether the drugs were on him or in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Clay also allegedly had fraudulent identification and credit cards in the vehicle so he was charged with Forgery 2nd Degree and Identity Fraud.

