Bill related to tax credit for Georgia film industry put on hold

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A big development today in the effort to limit Georgia’s tax credit for the film industry here.

The bill that came up yesterday has been pulled temporarily as lawmakers revisit the tax plan.

A lot has happened in the last 24 hours and pushback from the film industry in Georgia has led to a billion-dollar bill being pulled from a vote today.

If you drive around Atlanta right now, you’ll see movie and tv sets all over.

Currently, Georgia’s film tax credit program offers more than $1 billion in tax cuts.

A bill intended to offer tax breaks for lower-income Georgians saw a new change pass through yesterday afternoon — a major blow to the film industry.

State Senate leaders decided to cap Georgia’s film tax credit at $900 million instead of a billion and also block film company’s ability to transfer or sell their film tax credits.

State Sen. Nan Orrock told Senators this would impact the more than 75,000 people that currently work in the film and TV industry in Georgia and that the cut was not rational or based in research.

The bill was supposed to be voted on by the full Senate today just a few days before the legislative session ends. Today, it got pulled from the calendar and will be debated and possibly revised tomorrow

